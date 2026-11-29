Made in India – A Titan Story has won the Best Web Series (OTT) award at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The recognition marks a milestone for the series, which is created by Prabhleen Sandhu and produced by Almighty Motion Picture and T-Series Films.

Made in India – A Titan Story receives Best Web Series (OTT) honour at 57th International Film Festival of India

Directed by Robbie Grewal, the series is based on an original concept by Sandhu. It explores themes of Indian entrepreneurship, ambition and innovation, focusing on the journey of homegrown enterprise. The show features Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh, Namita Dubey, Kaveri Seth and Lakshvir Saran in key roles.

Reacting to the recognition, Prabhleen Sandhu, Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, spoke about the time and effort that went into bringing the project to the screen. She said, “It is an immense honour for all of us at Almighty Motion Picture. The journey of putting together Made in India – A Titan Story has been five years in the making. To receive this prestigious recognition at IFFI makes the entire journey even more special.”

Sandhu also acknowledged the people who supported the project through its development and production, adding, “My heartfelt gratitude to everyone who believed in this vision and became a part of this extraordinary journey.”

The award at IFFI adds to the recognition for the series and its creative team. With its focus on Indian entrepreneurship and the development of a homegrown brand, Made in India – A Titan Story brings a business journey to the screen through a scripted series format.

The 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India continues to recognise work across cinema and digital entertainment, with the Best Web Series (OTT) award highlighting achievements in the streaming space.

Also Read: Made in India – A Titan Story starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh nominated for Best Web Series at IFFI 2026

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