The filmmaker is reportedly developing an untitled psychological love story, with the project expected to go on floors by the end of the year if everything falls into place.

Prosit Roy, who recently garnered widespread appreciation for his Amazon Prime Video series Raakh, is reportedly gearing up for an exciting new collaboration. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the filmmaker is expected to join hands with Dharma Productions for an untitled psychological romance, marking a rare and intriguing creative partnership.

Prosit Roy to collaborate with Dharma Productions for a psychological romance after Raakh success: Report

While Dharma Productions has long been associated with grand romantic entertainers and commercial cinema, the production house is now said to be exploring a psychological love story with Roy at the helm. If the reports are to be believed, the project is currently in its initial stages of development, with the casting process yet to begin. As per the report, the makers are aiming to take the film on floors by the end of this year, provided everything progresses as planned.

A source quoted in the report shared insight into Roy’s vision for the project, saying, “Prosit has a very strong conviction for psychological stories, and that is clearly visible in the way he approaches his characters. After Raakh, he wanted to take up something that would allow him to explore love and relationships through a psychological lens. This is a very solid psychological love story, and Prosit is extremely passionate about it already.”

The source further added, “Everyone at Dharma is very excited about this film. They believe in Prosit’s vision and the world he has created for this story. It is a fresh take on the psychological love story genre, and the team is keen to bring it to the audience in the right way. The casting process will begin soon, and the makers are looking at taking the film on the floors towards the end of the year.”

Although the film remains untitled and no actors have been finalized so far, the reported collaboration has already generated considerable curiosity among cinephiles. Roy has earned acclaim for bringing layered narratives and emotionally complex characters to the screen, making him a fitting choice for a story that blends romance with psychological elements.

For Dharma Productions, the project could represent another step towards expanding its storytelling palette by backing unconventional narratives alongside its mainstream offerings. A psychological romance is relatively unexplored territory in Hindi cinema, and the reported collaboration has the potential to offer audiences a refreshing take on the genre.

An official announcement regarding the project, including its cast and production timeline, is still awaited. Until then, fans will have to wait for confirmation from the makers on what could be one of the most anticipated filmmaker-producer collaborations in the coming months.

Also Read: Ramayana: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions comes on board to distribute Ranbir Kapoor starrer in India, says report

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