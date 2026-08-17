Kartik Aaryan is expanding his creative footprint beyond acting with the launch of his production banner, Dopamine Studios. The banner has come on board his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Kabir Khan.

Kartik Aaryan launches Dopamine Studios, joins Kabir Khan’s sports drama as producer

The yet-untitled project marks Kartik and Kabir's second collaboration, following their 2024 sports drama Chandu Champion, based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Kartik recently won the Best Actor honour for the film at India's 72nd National Film Awards.

The upcoming film will see Kartik play a kickboxing coach who helps shape the journey of a young girl from Kashmir. The story is understood to draw inspiration from the life of Tajamul Islam, the young Kashmiri athlete who rose to international prominence as a kickboxing champion.

A source close to the development said, “Kartik connected with the story at a very deep level from the moment he heard it. He was moved by the courage, passion and conviction at the heart of the real journey and felt it was a story that deserved to reach a wider audience. His decision to step into production came from that belief and his desire to support the film on a deeper creative level.”

Kartik has undergone kickboxing training for the role. Production is currently underway, with portions of the film being shot across Mumbai and Kashmir.

The launch of Dopamine Studios marks a new chapter in Kartik's career, expanding his creative involvement beyond acting. His second collaboration with Kabir Khan continues their shared interest in stories rooted in resilience and ambition, while giving him the opportunity to back a story he feels strongly about from behind the camera as well.

Further details, including the film's title, additional cast and release plans, are expected to be announced in due course.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan joined by Qarib Qarib Single actress Parvathy Thiruvothu in Captain India; shooting begins next month

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