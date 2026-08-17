The success of Awarapan 2 appears to have encouraged producer Vishesh Bhatt to revisit another popular franchise associated with Emraan Hashmi. Bhatt has confirmed that work on Jannat 3 is being considered, with the scripting process already underway.

After Awarapan 2 success, Jannat 3 scripting begins with Emraan Hashmi; Vishesh Bhatt confirms

The Jannat franchise holds a significant place in Emraan Hashmi’s filmography. The actor played the lead character Arjun Dixit in both Jannat and Jannat 2. More than a decade after the second instalment, the makers are now exploring the possibility of bringing the franchise back with a third film.

In an interview with Zoom, Vishesh Bhatt was asked about the possibility of Jannat 3. Confirming that the project is being considered, he said, “After Awarapan, I am definitely looking into Jannat 3.” When questioned about whether the script was ready, the producer confirmed that the writing process is currently in progress.

Bhatt’s update comes shortly after Awarapan 2 received a strong response at the box office. The sequel, which released on August 14, reportedly earned around Rs 81 crores net in India during its first three days, while its worldwide gross crossed Rs 110 crores, according to current estimates.

The film has also reportedly become Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing solo film in India, giving the actor a notable commercial boost. The positive response to the sequel appears to have strengthened interest in reviving other films from his earlier filmography.

The original Jannat, directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, featured Emraan Hashmi alongside Sonal Chauhan. Its story followed Arjun Dixit, who becomes involved in match-fixing while chasing wealth and success. The second instalment, Jannat 2, released in 2012 and starred Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda and Esha Gupta. The film revolved around the illegal arms trade.

With scripting for Jannat 3 now underway, fans of the franchise will be watching closely for further updates on the project and Emraan Hashmi’s possible return as Arjun Dixit.

Also Read : Awarapan 2 Box Office Evening Update: Emraan Hashmi starrer jumps to Rs. 9.36 crore by 5 PM, up from noon; eyes over Rs. 18 cr opening day

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