Kartik Aaryan's aviation thriller Captain India has further strengthened its principal cast with an exciting addition. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that South Indian actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the Shimit Amin-directed film. Although details about her character are being kept under wraps, sources say she will play an integral part in the narrative, which is inspired by one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever undertaken.

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan joined by Qarib Qarib Single actress Parvathy Thiruvothu in Captain India; shooting begins next month

Parvathy is known for her powerful and nuanced performances in films such as Take Off, Koode, Uyare and Bangalore Days. Hindi audiences primarily recognise her for starring opposite the late Irrfan Khan in the 2017 romantic comedy Qarib Qarib Single.

Parvathy has since featured in two more Hindi films, Pankaj Tripathi's 2023 psychological thriller Kadak Singh and Bejoy Nambiar's survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, in which she made a cameo appearance. She will next be seen in Hrithik Roshan's maiden web series production, Storm, which is set to premiere on Prime Video later this year. Captain India is said to be one of the most exciting Hindi projects she has been offered, prompting her to come on board. Also joining the cast in a key role is Manish Chaudhary, who was recently seen in Chand Mera Dil.

Captain India has generated significant excitement within and outside the industry, largely due to the return of director Shimit Amin. Regarded as one of the most accomplished filmmakers in the country, Shimit delivered three back-to-back critically acclaimed and commercially successful films between 2004 and 2009 Ab Tak Chhappan, Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year before stepping away from filmmaking for more than a decade and a half. The Kartik Aaryan starrer will mark his official return to the sets.

Produced by Harman Baweja's Baweja Studios and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Captain India is inspired by one of India's successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. Kartik is set to play a pilot who spearheaded the operation and displayed exemplary bravery and courage. He is expected to wrap up Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama by the first week of September before shifting his focus to this action thriller.

Also Read: Parvathy shares unseen Qarib Qarib Singlle photo with Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary

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