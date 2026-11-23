On November 18, we were among the first ones to inform readers that Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a rare Sooraj Barjatya film that has not been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a ‘U’ certificate. Instead, it got a U/A 13+ rating. Many feared that the film may have gone through some cuts.

EXCLUSIVE: Though Yeh Prem Mol Liya gets U/A 13+ certificate; CBFC passes Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer WITHOUT a SINGLE cut

However, Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learned that Yeh Prem Mol Liya has not got a single cut at all. At times, the CBFC also asks makers to mention the title and credits in the language of the film or add an anti-drug ticker or advertisement at the beginning and during the intermission. Interestingly, even these changes were not sought in the case of Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya was passed by the CBFC on November 17. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 173.00 minutes. In other words, the family entertainer is 2 hours and 53 minutes long. This makes it the third-longest film of Sooraj Barjatya's career. His longest film remains the all-time blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which had a run time of 3 hours and 13 minutes, followed by his directorial debut Maine Pyar Kiya, which was 3 hours and 4 minutes long.

Earlier in the day, we carried a trade source who told Bollywood Hungama, "Yash Raj Films (YRF) is the distributor of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. They have asked cinemas to go for price slab that was implemented for their 2025 blockbuster production, Saiyaara. In other words, the prices would be of normal category."

Also Read: Yeh Prem Mol Liya gears up for paid previews in North America; begins to show momentum in ticket sales

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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