The actor announced the interaction through an Instagram video, inviting audiences to meet him at the Bandra single-screen theatre at around 3 PM.

Emraan Hashmi is taking the promotions of his upcoming action entertainer Gunmaaster G9 directly to audiences with an on-ground fan interaction in Mumbai. The actor announced that he will visit Gaiety Galaxy, popularly known as G7, on Tuesday, November 24, at around 3 PM for a meet-and-greet with fans.

Gunmaaster G9: Emraan Hashmi to meet fans at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy on November 24; announces details of advance booking

On Monday, November 23, Hashmi shared a video message on his official Instagram handle, inviting fans and moviegoers to gather at the iconic Bandra theatre for an in-person interaction. The visit comes just days before the film’s scheduled theatrical release on November 27 and gives audiences an opportunity to meet the actor during its promotional campaign.

In the same video, Hashmi also confirmed that advance bookings for Gunmaaster G9 will open nationwide on November 24. The announcement has prompted enthusiastic responses from fans on social media, with several expressing their plans to turn up at Gaiety Galaxy and book tickets for the film’s opening day.

The choice of venue adds a single-screen theatre dimension to the film’s promotions, with Gaiety Galaxy having a long-standing association with Mumbai’s moviegoing culture. Hashmi’s visit also brings the campaign closer to audiences who have followed his work across theatrical releases over the years.

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Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 reunites Hashmi with the filmmaker and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, the team behind the 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The upcoming action entertainer marks their collaboration more than two decades after that musical release, this time in a different genre.

The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, it features music composed by Reshammiya and is positioned as an action-driven theatrical entertainer.

Gunmaaster G9 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas nationwide on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Also Read: Gunmaaster G9 filmmaker Aditya Datt looks back at 30 years of friendship with Emraan Hashmi; recalls struggling days

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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