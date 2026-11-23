After Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Harshvardhan Rane and Anshul Garg reunite for Majnu; project to go on floors on December 1

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is set to reunite with producer Anshul Garg for an upcoming film titled Majnu. The project will be produced under Garg’s banner, Desi Movies Factory (DMF), and is scheduled to begin filming on December 1, 2026.

After Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Harshvardhan Rane and Anshul Garg reunite for Majnu; project to go on floors on December 1

The collaboration comes after the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which brought Rane and Garg together previously. While the makers have announced the title and filming schedule, details about the film’s storyline, director and supporting cast have not yet been revealed.

The title Majnu has romantic connotations, but the makers have not shared details about the genre or the narrative. The project marks another association between Rane and DMF as the production house continues to develop its upcoming slate.

Speaking about the reunion, Anshul Garg said, “It’s always exciting when a collaboration comes together naturally, and that’s exactly how I feel about reuniting with Harshvardhan. After the experience of working together on Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, we knew there was an opportunity to explore another story together. Majnu is a project we’re very excited about, and we’re looking forward to bringing something special to audiences. At DMF, our endeavour has always been to tell stories that connect with people, and this film is another step in that direction.”

Further information about Majnu, including its director and additional cast members, is expected to be announced by the makers at a later stage.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat turns ONE; what do the film, Hanuman Ansh and Obsession have in common? Milap Zaveri explains why controlled budgets are the key to success: “Biggest issue is WASTAGE of money…we spent where required, but not unnecessarily”

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