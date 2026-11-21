The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari led Yeh Prem Mol Liya is all set for a release in India on November 27, 2028. But Bollywood Hungama has good news for all the overseas fans of Sooraj Barjatya cinema. According to reliable sources, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is all set for premieres in North America on 26th November 2028 - with the strategy to reap the benefit of the Thanksgiving weekend.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya gears up for paid previews in North America; begins to show momentum in ticket sales

The early signs are encouraging. Advance booking has opened at only a limited number of cinemas and shows so far, and the film has already picked up momentum there. Trade trackers report more than 1,300 tickets sold across the first two days in the US, grossing over $17,000, with five days still to go. Show listings are still being added, so these numbers are expected to rise sharply as more locations open bookings through the week.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Thanksgiving is when families get together in North America, and that's exactly the audience Rajshri's films have always spoken to. The early bookings show the diaspora has been waiting for a Sooraj Barjatya film. And this is from a fraction of the shows that will eventually play. As more cinemas open bookings, the numbers will only grow."

The film is seeing a worldwide release with Yash Raj Films as the distributor, and the makers, along with the studio, have gone ahead with a reasonable pricing policy in India as well as the international market, keeping the film within reach for family audiences all across. The advances in India are expected to open on November 25, 2026.

Also Read: Sooraj Barjatya vs Sooraj Barjatya! Does Yeh Prem Mol Liya CONTRADICT everything his earlier films stood for, or does it ask a far more IMPORTANT question?

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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