The next chapter in one of India's most-loved and acclaimed franchises is officially underway. Sony LIV, Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment have begun production on Scam 2010, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. From his rise through small savings schemes that laid the foundation for a sprawling financial empire to the public scrutiny that followed, the series traces a compelling and extraordinary journey.

Scam 2010 begins production: Hansal Mehta to direct Siddharth Bodke in new chapter

Speaking about the series, Hansal Mehta said, “Scam 2010 is a story about ambition, influence and the arrogance that follows both. It looks at how one of India’s largest business empires was built on belief — and what happened when that belief ran out. It tells the fascinating story of the rise of an empire and the man who mistook it for invincibility.”

Deepak Segal, Chief Content Officer, Applause Entertainment, said, "Scam has become much more than a franchise for us. The success of Scam comes with a lot of responsibility, as we are extremely conscious of the expectations that people have from us. Scam 1992 arrived at a time when the Indian streaming ecosystem was still finding its voice and went on to become one of the most loved and culturally resonant series to emerge from India. The success of Scam 1992 gave us the confidence to build an anthology around a simple but powerful idea: India’s history is full of extraordinary stories in which ambition, money, power, and human nature collide. With Scam 2010, we are taking that ambition even further. What makes this season particularly exciting is having Hansal Mehta return to direct. Hansal has been integral to the DNA of Scam from the beginning, and his ability to transform complex real-life events into intimate, gripping human stories is one of the reasons the franchise has resonated so deeply."

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Siddharth Bodke, who steps into the lead role, said, "What floored me was the complexity of the lead’s personality and the scale of the show. His passion, power, flaws, rise and eventual downfall make him an incredibly fascinating character to portray. The experience has been nothing short of thrilling for me, and I have relished the opportunity to play such a layered character under the guidance of someone like Hansal Mehta.”

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, Scam 2010 is currently in production and will stream exclusively on Sony LIV soon.

Also Read: Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta cracks up crowd at WIFF: “OTT creators are delivery men, just like Salman Khan’s directors on Eid!”; recalls BBC rejecting him for Criminal Justice: “I had just made Simran then. I don’t blame them”

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