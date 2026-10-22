For several months, it has been known that Sony Pictures will release Ramayana in overseas markets, while Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will distribute the much-awaited saga in North India. However, there was no clarity on which companies would handle its release in the Southern markets. Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learned the details of the same.

EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana’s South distributors locked; Dil Raju bags Andhra-Telangana, Yash takes Karnataka, Think Studios gets Tamil Nadu, E4 Entertainment acquires Kerala

A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations will release Ramayana in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, will distribute it in his home market of Karnataka through his company, Monster Mind Creations.”

Interestingly, Dil Raju was present at the grand pre-release event of Ramayana in Hyderabad. He had earlier distributed Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra (2022) and Animal (2023), both of which were successful. At the event, he expressed hope that Ramayana would complete a hat-trick of successful collaborations with Ranbir.

As for Yash, there is speculation in trade circles that the superstar has reportedly forgone his acting fee in exchange for acquiring distribution rights. However, Bollywood Hungama couldn't independently verify this claim.

The source said, “As for Tamil Nadu, Think Studios, operated by Swaroop Reddy under SNS Movie Production, will release Ramayana.” The company had earlier released Yash's Toxic (2026). It had also co-produced and distributed Vijay Sethupathi's much-loved Maharaja (2024).

The source continued, “Lastly, E4 Entertainment, headed by Mukesh Mehta, has come on board for the Kerala release.” The company has previously handled major films like Toxic, Pushpa 2 - The Rule (2024), Animal (2023), Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01 (2021), etc.

With these arrangements, Ramayana has its distribution network locked across all major circuits in India as well as overseas, and is all set for a grand release on November 5.

Also Read: Rockstar DSP on lending his voice to the Telugu version of ‘Ravana Tandavam’ in Ramayana, “Honoured to be a part of this magnificent project”

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