The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has extended its support to singer Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his performance at an event in Uttarakhand. The federation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging the authorities to ensure that artists are treated with sensitivity and fairness.

Daler Mehndi controversy: FWICE writes to PM Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami after minister’s alcohol allegation

The development follows an incident at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday, when Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted Mehndi’s performance and alleged that the singer was under the influence of alcohol.

In its letters, FWICE said it was aware of Mehndi’s health-related issues and recovery from surgery. The federation also stated that, to its knowledge, the singer does not consume alcohol.

FWICE calls for sensitivity in handling artists

Addressing the controversy, FWICE said concerns about a performer’s condition should be handled discreetly rather than through public reprimands. “While we recognise the importance of ensuring the smooth conduct of public events, such concerns should be addressed with sensitivity and discretion rather than through public reprimand (sic),” the federation wrote.

It further stressed the need to avoid reaching conclusions about an artist’s condition without sufficient consideration of the circumstances. “In these circumstances, it is particularly important to exercise restraint before drawing conclusions about an artist's condition. Any concerns regarding a performer's well-being should be addressed with compassion and professionalism,” the letter stated.

FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) writes to PM Modi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over alleged public humiliation of singer Daler Mehndi by Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal. https://t.co/PhvtRHmquh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026

Federation highlights Daler Mehndi’s contribution to music

FWICE also highlighted Mehndi’s contribution to Indian music, noting that his work has earned him recognition across generations. It said the incident had caused concern within the entertainment industry.

“Shri Daler Mehndi is a celebrated name in Indian music whose songs and performances have earned him widespread recognition across generations. An incident involving the public humiliation of such a senior artist is deeply distressing to the entire entertainment fraternity,” the letter read.

The federation added that artists should receive fair and professional treatment regardless of their stature or the circumstances surrounding a performance. “Public representatives and event organisers have a responsibility to ensure that any concerns regarding a performer's health or performance are handled appropriately,” it said.

FWICE urged the authorities to adopt a more sensitive approach when dealing with artists and performers. Reiterating its commitment to protecting the welfare and professional rights of people working in the entertainment industry, the federation called for fair treatment of artists.

The controversy began when Uniyal interrupted Mehndi during his performance at the New Tehri event, alleging that the singer was under the influence of alcohol.

Also Read: Anupam Kher backs Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand minister’s on-stage reprimand: “Was it necessary to humiliate him?”

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