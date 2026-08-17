Last week, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that Ram Gopal Varma is set to direct Police Company, with Harshvardhan Rane attached to play celebrated Mumbai Police encounter specialist Daya Nayak. We then revealed that Fardeen Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Paresh Rawal and Makarand Deshpande will also feature in pivotal roles in this T-Series production.

EXCLUSIVE: Ram Gopal Varma’s Police Company to be made in two parts; shooting begins today

As the film goes on floors today, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Police Company is being made as a two-part feature film. Both instalments will be shot back-to-back, with the makers planning to release them a few months apart in 2027 a release strategy recently employed by Dhurandhar and, earlier, by Anurag Kashyap for his Nishaanchi films.

Sources say T-Series initially planned Police Company as a web series because of its expansive story, but Varma insisted on mounting the material as a two-part feature-film franchise, believing that the scale, characters and narrative warranted a theatrical treatment. The blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is believed to have further boosted his confidence in releasing a large-scale crime saga in two parts.

“RGV has written it in such a way that it's going to blow everyone's minds. Both parts are going to be a crazy, action-packed, thrilling experience for theatrical audiences. He's literally back to his original form and is giving it his 100% to make it his much-awaited comeback project,” said a source close to the development.

Set against the backdrop of the late 1990s and early 2000s, Police Company is a period crime thriller centred on the Mumbai Police Detection Unit, a police squad formed to dismantle powerful, heavily armed organised crime syndicates and underworld gangs operating in the city. The squad, colloquially known as the “Encounter Squad”, is credited with neutralising hundreds of dangerous criminals and crippling major syndicates such as those of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. The unit included several high-profile officers, including Daya Nayak, Pradeep Sharma, Vijay Salaskar, Ravindranath Angre, Sachin Vaze and Sanjay Kadam, who rose to cult status for restoring public order at a time when the formal judicial system struggled to counter the fear created by the mafia.

While Harshvardhan Rane will play Daya Nayak, the other squad members will be portrayed by relatively new faces. The film features an ensemble cast spanning both the police ranks and the underworld, positioning it as one of the biggest casting projects for T-Series. The film is expected to wrap by the end of this year, with the makers targeting a mid-2027 release for the first part, followed by the second chapter a few months later.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma’s Police Company full cast revealed; Director reunites with his Satya actors

More Pages: Police Company Box Office Collection

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