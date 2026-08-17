Actor Pulkit Samrat is currently battling malaria and has shared a candid health update with his fans. Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor shared a picture from his recovery and opened up about the impact the illness has had on his body.

Pulkit Samrat is suffering from Malaria, shares health update: “Lost 2.5 kg of muscle”

Known for his disciplined fitness routine and well-built physique, Pulkit revealed that malaria took a toll on his body, resulting in a loss of 2.5 kg of muscle and a fair amount of strength. Despite the setback, the actor remains positive and determined to regain his fitness.

Sharing an update on his recovery, Pulkit wrote, “Malaria took a little more out of me than I expected. Lost 2.5 kg of muscle and a fair bit of strength. But I know this body. We’ve built it before. We’ll build it again.”

The actor’s honest update has prompted fans and well-wishers to wish him a speedy recovery. As he continues to recuperate, Pulkit is focused on rebuilding his strength and getting back to his fitness routine.

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