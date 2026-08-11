Bollywood Hungama exclusively revealed yesterday that Ram Gopal Varma is set to direct Police Company, with Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane attached to play Mumbai’s legendary encounter specialist Daya Nayak. Both the director and actor have since confirmed the development on their respective social media handles while also sharing further details about the project.

EXCLUSIVE: Ram Gopal Varma’s Police Company full cast revealed; Director reunites with his Satya actors

Now, Bollywood Hungama has learned that RGV has assembled an ensemble cast for the action crime drama. While Harshvardhan Rane will essay the role of Daya Nayak, sources say Fardeen Khan has been roped in to portray one of his colleagues and a key member of the specialised police squad at the heart of the narrative. Soundarya Sharma, previously seen in films like Meeruthiya Gangsters and Housefull 5, will play the female lead opposite Rane. The director has also enlisted three of his favourite actors from his 1998 classic Satya, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla and Makarand Deshpande for pivotal supporting roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ram Gopal Varma’s RGV Company Production, Police Company is a period crime thriller set against the backdrop of the late 1990s and early 2000s, a time when the underworld was rapidly expanding its grip across India. Between 1997 and 2004, a special squad described as being more dangerous than D Company was formed to counter the growing underworld threat and is believed to have eliminated nearly 300 gangsters. The film draws inspiration from this turbulent chapter in Mumbai’s underworld history, with the story centred on Daya Nayak, who became one of the country’s most celebrated encounter specialists and held the fort against the underworld.

The film is set to go on floors next week, on August 17, in Mumbai, with plans to wrap production by December and release in theatres next year.

Police Company marks RGV’s return to gritty, hard-hitting cinema, blending his trademark realism with gripping action, edge-of-the-seat storytelling and the atmospheric tension that has become synonymous with his filmmaking. The story promises to explore the intensity, pressures and moral dilemmas that define a life spent on the frontlines of one of the world’s toughest cities. The director has been passionately working on the project and is set to present this extraordinary chapter of Mumbai’s crime history in the most authentic way possible.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma to direct Harshvardhan Rane in Police Company, based on Daya Nayak’s life

More Pages: Police Company Box Office Collection

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