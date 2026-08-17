Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, the makers of Aditya Datt directorial confirmed the release date with an announcement clip on social media.

The much-awaited action romance Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, has locked its worldwide theatrical release date. The film, produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, will arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and is expected to bring together action, romance and music in an entertaining cinematic package.

Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana starrer Gunmaaster G9 to release on November 27, 2026

The announcement also marks the reunion of Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Datt, who previously collaborated on projects that became part of their respective journeys in the Hindi film industry. Their coming together for Gunmaaster G9 marks a reunion nearly two decades after their earlier collaborations, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Producer Deepak Mukut said, “We were keen to bring Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya together once again, and Gunmaaster G9 has given us the opportunity to do just that. Romance, action and music form a heady cocktail in the film, and it has come together beautifully.”

The film also marks another collaboration between Soham Rockstar Entertainment and music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya. The production house and Reshammiya have previously worked together on musical successes including Sanam Teri Kasam and Genius.

#GunmaasterG9 is locked, loaded and ready to fire up the big screen on 27th November. And this time, it’s not just bullets firing. It’s romance, music and action coming to steal your heart.#G9 #Gunmaaster Produced by @DeepakMukut #HunarMukut @sangeetaahir Presented by… pic.twitter.com/PDS3of8H6Z — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 17, 2026



Director Aditya Datt said, “Gunmaaster G9 has been one of the most demanding yet exhilarating films of my career. Our endeavour was to ensure that every action sequence, every emotion and every frame carries a sense of impact. Reuniting with Emraan and Himesh after all these years has been an extraordinary experience, and I am excited for audiences to see what we have created.”

With Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana coming together for the first time, Gunmaaster G9 aims to blend romance and action with a strong musical component. The film is a production of SRE Studio LLP and will have a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana reveals BTS moments with Emraan Hashmi after wrapping Gunmaaster G9 schedule; watch

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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