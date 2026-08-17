Actor Ananya Raj, known for her work in films including 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, has died at the age of 27. Her family announced the news through her official Instagram account, revealing that the actor passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of July 15.

Ananya Raj passes away at 27 after battling physical and mental discomfort

According to the family statement, Ananya had been dealing with physical and mental discomfort for more than a year. The note also said that she continued to fight through the difficult period with strength. “This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in sleep. For over a year she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them,” the family wrote.

The statement further described Ananya as a strong-willed person and requested people to respect the family's privacy during the difficult period. “She was a strong spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And In these trying times, We wish to maintain privacy and quietitude,” the family added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ✨ (@ananyaraj.official)

Ananya Raj's career

Raised in Mumbai, Ananya worked across Hindi and regional cinema. She entered the entertainment industry through films and music videos and gradually became associated with several projects.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 7 Hours to Go in 2016. She later appeared in The Final Exit and Ghost. Alongside films, she featured in music videos associated with prominent labels such as T-Series, Zee Music and Times Music.

Her work also extended to regional cinema. She appeared in the Telugu suspense thriller Thaggede Le, directed by Srinivas Raju, alongside Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai and P. Ravi Shankar. The film also marked one of her notable regional projects.

Ananya was also part of the trilingual action drama Madrasi Gang, directed by Ajay Andrews Nuthakki. She played Sarita, a woman from Mumbai's slums and the girlfriend of a gangster portrayed by Ranga Jinu. The film also featured Ashmit Patel as a police officer and Adhyayan Suman as a gangster.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.