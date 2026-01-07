On Irrfan Khan’s birthday, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu took a quiet trip down memory lane, sharing an unseen photograph from 7 January 2017 — a moment captured during the first table read of Qarib Qarib Singlle. The image shows Irrfan holding Parvathy in a warm embrace, a candid snapshot of ease, affection, and camaraderie that defined their time together on the film.

Parvathy shares unseen Qarib Qarib Singlle photo with Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary

In her Instagram story, Parvathy wrote: "This was 2017 January 7th, right after Irrfan cut his birthday cake that the whole team of Qarib Qarib Singlle got during our first table read."

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, Qarib Qarib Singlle marked Parvathy’s Hindi film debut, and sharing screen space with Irrfan made the experience especially formative. The 2017 romantic drama went on to earn praise for its gentle storytelling and lived-in performances, with Irrfan and Parvathy bringing rare warmth and authenticity to a story about love, second chances, and emotional rediscovery.

As fans across the world remember Irrfan Khan today, Parvathy’s post stands out for its simplicity. No grand tribute, no elaborate words — just a moment frozen in time, reminding us of the quiet magic Irrfan brought not only to cinema, but to the lives he touched along the way.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan’s 59th birth anniversary: Babil Khan shares heartfelt personal note and RARE photo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.