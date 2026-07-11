Aparshakti Khurana is set to surprise audiences with a completely different on-screen persona in Gunmaaster G9, where he plays the film's primary antagonist alongside Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by Aditya Datt, the upcoming action drama marks Aparshakti's first major venture into a layered grey character, moving away from the comic and light-hearted roles he is widely known for.

Aparshakti Khurana reveals BTS moments with Emraan Hashmi after wrapping Gunmaaster G9 schedule; watch

On July 10, the actor completed a shooting schedule with Emraan Hashmi and celebrated the milestone by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on social media. The photos quickly caught fans' attention, especially because of Aparshakti's striking transformation. Sporting messy curls, a rugged outfit, and a distinctive nose ring, the actor's intense appearance has generated excitement about his character and hinted at a formidable antagonist in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

Aparshakti had previously spoken about his desire to explore morally complex characters, and Gunmaaster G9 gives him that opportunity. His role reportedly combines intelligence, emotional depth, personal pain, and a compelling backstory, adding multiple layers to the character's darker side.

The film is expected to feature high-octane action and intense drama while also bringing together Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya once again, adding a nostalgic element for fans. Aparshakti's shift into a darker role is expected to be one of the film's major highlights, offering audiences a fresh perspective on the actor's range.

While the makers are yet to officially announce the release date, Gunmaaster G9 is currently being planned for a theatrical release around Dussehra 2026.

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