Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Delhi concert has hit a roadblock after the Delhi Police denied permission for his October 30 show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The concert is part of the singer’s Aura India Tour and was scheduled to mark the beginning of its India leg.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour hits roadblock as Delhi Police deny permission for October 30 concert

According to reports, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) communicated the decision to ticketing partner BookMyShow. The police cited security concerns, including specific threat-related inputs and existing law-and-order commitments during the ongoing festive season.

The communication also referred to other law-and-order concerns while declining the request to hold the concert at the stadium.

Why was Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert denied permission?

The police decision comes after reviewing an application submitted by the organisers on October 14. The DCP's office cited multiple factors behind the refusal, including specific threat-related inputs, security and law-and-order commitments during the festive season, and other important law-and-order concerns.

The nature of the specific threat inputs has not been publicly detailed. Reports have also previously referred to security concerns surrounding Diljit, including alleged threats linked to Khalistani elements. However, the police communication does not publicly establish that any particular threat was directed at the singer or the concert.

The development comes amid wider security concerns in Delhi and recent incidents involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including reports of shots being fired outside the residence of Diljit’s manager and an attack involving actor Tiger Shroff.

Diljit’s Delhi show was earlier moved from November 1

The Delhi concert was originally scheduled for November 1 but was later brought forward to October 30. The date change followed an appeal by Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who had raised concerns about holding the concert on November 1, the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. The organisers subsequently announced the October 30 date, with existing tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled show.

Will Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert be cancelled?

As of October 22, the denial of police permission does not by itself confirm that the concert has been cancelled. There has been no confirmed announcement from the organisers regarding a new date, an alternative venue or a complete cancellation of the Delhi show. Reports noted that the event listing continued to appear on BookMyShow, although the listing does not amount to confirmation of police clearance.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will have to wait for an official update from the organisers and BookMyShow regarding the status of the event and any possible changes to their bookings.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh announces Ahmedabad concert at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 after sold-out Wembley show

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