Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most awaited films in recent years. Produced by Namit Malhotra, there is tremendous anticipation and excitement for the film, which is evident from how it has been in the news ever since it was announced. The advance booking for Ramayana started on Dussehra. Considering the high curiosity to watch the film, it comes as no surprise to see the ticket rates skyrocketing, especially in premium formats.

Rs. 3,170 for ONE ticket! Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana commands SHOCKING prices for IMAX recliners in Mumbai; Insignia rates touch Rs. 2,370

Ticket prices for the film have reached Rs. 3,170 for afternoon and evening shows at PVR Icon 3D IMAX in Lower Parel, Mumbai. This rate is for the recliner seats on November 5, 6 and 7. For Sunday, November 8, tickets for the same seats are priced at Rs. 2,770.

The prices for IMAX 3D are comparatively lower at Erox Inox IMAX, Churchgate and R City, Ghatkopar. Even for evening and night shows, the tickets are priced under Rs. 1000.

The premium pricing extends to Insignia screenings as well, where tickets are not available for less than Rs. 970 on the first four days. The highest ticket rate for Insignia shows is Rs. 2,370 for late-afternoon and night screenings scheduled on November 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 at INOX Insignia, Worli.

For regular 3D screenings, ticket prices are also on the higher side during the latter part of the day, with no tickets available for under Rs. 400 from late afternoon onwards.

With premium recliner tickets priced above Rs. 3,000 for select shows, audiences looking to watch Ramayana in IMAX or other premium formats will have to pay considerably more than they would for regular 3D screenings.

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, along with several other actors completing an ensemble cast.

Also Read: Ramayana Chennai event: Ranbir Kapoor apologizes for achhai-burai slip of tongue; says “Jo bhi main kehna chahoon, barbaad karein alfaaz mere!”

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