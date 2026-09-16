On Saturday, September 12, Indian global superstar Diljit Dosanjh made history as the first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium. The concert, promoted by Live Nation, SOLD OUT in fewer than 48 hours. During the momentous performance, Dosanjh announced a concert at the world’s largest stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, for November 21, 2026.

Diljit Dosanjh announces Ahmedabad concert at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 after sold-out Wembley show

The EU/UK leg of the AURA WORLD TOUR will wrap up this week with shows in Birmingham on September 18 and Manchester on September 20. The run follows Dosanjh’s record-breaking sold-out North American stadium and arena tour. The 15-date tour, which included two nights at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City that marked Dosanjh as the venue’s first-ever Punjabi headliner, broke Dosanjh’s previously held record for biggest North American tour by a Punjabi artist. The shows sold over 225,000 tickets and generated over $32 million.

This spring, Dosanjh returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the tour and perform his hit single 'Morni.' The stunning performance put Punjabi culture front and centre, featuring Dosanjh with two Bhangra dancers, and went viral, inspiring countless videos dancing to the track.

Dosanjh has made history many times over already in his career; in 2023 he became the first Punjabi artist to headline Coachella, and in 2024 he became the first Indian artist to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His 2024 massive sold-out DIL-LUMINATI tour made history at stadiums and arenas across North America as the highest-grossing tour by an Indian artist. Since the DIL-LUMINATI tour, Dosanjh earned his first International Emmy Award nomination for Best Performance By An Actor and was voted best dressed by GQ and Vogue at his debut Met Gala appearance.

Also Read: Inside Diljit Dosanjh’s Lake Como Airbnb where he shot his latest EP ‘I’m an Artist Bro’

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