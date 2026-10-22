Rajinikanth means Superstar, and Superstar means Rajinikanth! The megastar has once again demonstrated his unparalleled box-office pull as Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs. 549 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its first week. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has emerged as the highest-grossing first-week grosser in Tamil cinema history, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Rs. 549 cr. in JUST 7 DAYS! Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 rewrites Tamil cinema HISTORY; sets an UNBEATEN first-week record

After making a thunderous start at the box office, Jailer 2 maintained its extraordinary momentum through the extended opening weekend and its first week. The film had already crossed Rs. 325 crores worldwide in just three days, putting it on course to challenge some of the biggest box-office records in Tamil cinema.

The film’s latest milestone further underlines its massive reach across domestic and international markets. With over Rs. 549 crores in worldwide collections in just seven days, Jailer 2 has surpassed the previous first-week benchmark and established itself as a record-breaking theatrical phenomenon.

The achievement is particularly significant for Rajinikanth, whose enduring popularity continues to translate into phenomenal box-office numbers across generations. The superstar has once again delivered a film that has resonated with audiences on a massive scale, turning its opening week into a historic box-office run.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 has now earned the distinction of being the biggest first-week grosser in Tamil cinema history. With its worldwide collections crossing Rs. 549 crores.

From its explosive opening to its record-setting first week, Jailer 2 has lived up to its billing as the record maker and the record breaker. And with its historic run already rewriting the record books, the film’s box-office journey remains one of the biggest talking points in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Jailer 2 screening halted at York Cinemas in North America; theatre blames missing KDMs

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