Darsheel Safary, who made his debut as a child actor in Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, is set to share screen space with Shikara and Mukhbir actor Zain Khan Durrani in the upcoming cybercrime thriller Cyber. Directed by Alok Naik, the film explores the growing challenges of cybercrime, digital investigations and the impact of technology on everyday lives. Blending thriller elements with themes of friendship and contemporary social concerns, the film revolves around two individuals whose lives take an unexpected turn.

Darsheel Safary and Zain Khan Durrani team up for Alok Naik’s cybercrime thriller Cyber

Cyber follows two unemployed computer engineering graduates who get an opportunity to work with a cyber agency. What initially appears to be a chance to put their technical knowledge and abilities to use soon takes them into the complicated world of cybercrime and investigations. As they navigate their new responsibilities, the two find themselves dealing with situations that bring unexpected changes to their lives.

Beyond its crime-based narrative, the film also focuses on unemployment, personal aspirations and the struggles of young individuals trying to establish themselves. Through the journeys of its central characters, Cyber looks at the challenges faced by two graduates as they search for opportunities and a sense of purpose.

The film is produced by Raj Zacharias under the banner of Celebs and Red Carpet. The production house has previously backed several South Indian films, including Anwar, starring Prithviraj, Lalbagh and Rahadari, among others. With Cyber, the production banner is making its debut in Hindi cinema.

Alongside Darsheel Safary and Zain Khan Durrani, the film features an ensemble cast comprising Ajit Koshy, Kabir Duhan Singh, Prasad Oak, Alisha Khan, Ayushi Tyagi, Soumya Srivastav, Rahul Singh and Vitthal Kale.

Talking about the reason behind backing the project, producer Raj Zacharias said, "What attracted me to this was it's a story of two engineering graduates who are jobless and trying to do something in life. It's a common man's story. It's a pure, raw and realistic storyline about how they get a chance to work with a cyber agency and how their life changes."

The film's music has been composed by award-winning musician Gopi Sundar CS, who is known for his work in films such as Geetha Govindam, Bangalore Days and Charlie. He has also contributed to several projects across Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil cinema.

With a storyline centred on cybercrime and the realities of unemployment, Cyber brings together a contemporary subject, investigative elements and the experiences of two young graduates. The film marks a new collaboration between Darsheel Safary and Zain Khan Durrani, while also introducing the production banner to Hindi cinema.'

Also Read : Darsheel Safary joins Mohit Raina and Priya Mani in upcoming international film based on a true story

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