Mohitt Maalik is set to take on a different on-screen role with his upcoming film Vajr, which features Tiger Shroff in the lead. According to sources, Mohitt will be seen playing the antagonist in the spiritual action entertainer, produced by Mahaveer Jain and directed by Ram Madhvani. While details about his character have been kept under wraps, the role is said to be an important part of the film's narrative. Sources also reveal that the film will be shot in Japan.

Mohitt Maalik to play antagonist opposite Tiger Shroff in spiritual action film Vajr

Mohitt recently drew attention for his portrayal of Birju Lohar, a character that became one of his widely discussed performances. With Vajr, the actor is now set to explore another distinct role, stepping into the antagonist space. The film's action-driven narrative will give him an opportunity to experiment with a different character and present another side of his acting.

Another aspect of the project that has generated interest is Mohitt's first-time collaboration with Tiger Shroff. Known for his action-oriented roles and screen presence, Tiger will share screen space with Mohitt in a film that is expected to feature several action sequences. Their on-screen equation is likely to be an important element of the narrative, with Mohitt's antagonist role setting up a conflict with the lead character.

Speaking about the project, a source close to the development shares, “Mohitt has an interesting character in Vajr. He will be playing an antagonist opposite Tiger Shroff, and it is a role that gives him an opportunity to explore a different space as an actor. After Birju Lohar, this is another distinct character for him. It will also be interesting to see Mohitt and Tiger share screen space for the first time, especially in a film that has action at its core.”

With Vajr, Mohitt Maalik is adding another project to his upcoming lineup. The film will see him move away from the kind of character he recently portrayed as Birju Lohar and take on a role with a different set of challenges. His collaboration with Tiger Shroff, along with the film's spiritual action backdrop and Japan schedule, adds to the interest surrounding the project. Further details about the film and the characters are awaited.

Also Read : Mohit Malik on playing Birju Lohar in Mirzapur The Movie: “We cannot approach a character by simply deciding whether he is good or bad”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.