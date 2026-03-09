The cross-border feature, backed by Azure Entertainment and Red Bison Productions, will explore identity, resilience, and the immigrant experience.

Actor Darsheel Safary has officially joined the cast of an upcoming cross-border international feature film that also stars Mohit Raina and National Award-winning actor Priya Mani. The yet-untitled project is being mounted as a global co-production between Mumbai-based Azure Entertainment and US-based Red Bison Productions.

The film will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Mohit Raina and Priya Mani, bringing together two performers known for their work across both theatrical cinema and streaming platforms. With Darsheel Safary joining the ensemble, the project brings together actors from different cinematic spaces, spanning mainstream films, prestige streaming content, and internationally recognised storytelling formats.

According to the makers, the film is positioned as a premium international project and is expected to be released on a global streaming platform. The story will reportedly explore themes of identity, resilience, and human connection across borders while blending cinematic scale with intimate human drama.

Darsheel Safary, who gained worldwide recognition with his debut performance in Taare Zameen Par, is said to play a key role in the narrative. Sources close to the production indicate that his character will act as an emotional bridge between the Indian and international worlds portrayed in the film, forming a central part of the story’s emotional arc.

Speaking about joining the project, Darsheel Safary shared, “This story moved me deeply. It speaks about courage, vulnerability, and choices that define who we become. I’m grateful to be part of a film that transcends geography and speaks to universal emotions.”

The untitled feature is based on a true story and will follow the emotional journey of an immigrant family navigating questions of identity, belonging, and life beyond the traditional idea of the American Dream. The narrative is described by the makers as intimate yet cinematic, focusing on themes that resonate across cultures and geographies.

The project is written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar and is currently in advanced pre-production. Principal photography is scheduled to commence later this year, with the film expected to be shot across multiple international locations. The production will be backed by an international team spanning India and the United States, with the makers aiming to combine high production values with a global distribution strategy.

Azure Entertainment, known for producing films such as Badla, Kesari, and Rocky Handsome, is collaborating with Red Bison Productions to bring the story to the screen. With its cross-border narrative and internationally mounted production, the film aims to appeal to audiences both in India and overseas.

