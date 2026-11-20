The couple shared the happy news on November 19, 2026, with friends and colleagues from the film industry sending congratulatory messages.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Dev. The couple announced the arrival of their son on November 19, 2026, through a social media post, sharing their happiness with fans and well-wishers as they begin a new chapter as parents.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru welcome first child; name their baby boy Dev

Sharing a glimpse of the special moment on Instagram, the couple introduced their newborn with the caption, “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026”. Soon after the announcement, several members of the film industry extended their wishes to the new parents. Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Priya Atlee were among those who congratulated Samantha and Raj, with several others also sharing messages of love and blessings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



The announcement comes days after Samantha shared pictures from an intimate pre-delivery puja held at their home in the presence of close family members. Dressed in a traditional red suit, the actress was seen participating in the rituals alongside Raj, who wore a cream kurta and white pyjamas. The gathering included prayers and blessings from elders ahead of the baby's arrival. In her caption, Samantha spoke about the warmth of the occasion, recalling how mothers and elders came together through songs and prayers to wish her a smooth delivery and the baby a long, healthy life.

Samantha and Raj first collaborated professionally on The Family Man 2 and later worked together on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Maa Inti Bangaaram. The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, attended by close family members and friends.

Samantha had confirmed her pregnancy in June 2026 during the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram. At the time, she had indicated that she would take a short break from work to focus on motherhood before returning to the big screen.

With the arrival of baby Dev, Samantha and Raj have begun a new phase in their lives, with wishes continuing to pour in from across the film fraternity.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Chef Venkatesh Bhat’s thayir vadai “Prasadam” on Celebrity MasterChef Tamil

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