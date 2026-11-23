Netflix has announced Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, bringing Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal back for the sequel to the 2023 heist thriller. The film will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on December 17, 2026. Ajay Singh, who directed the first instalment, is returning to helm the sequel.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 announced: Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal return for Netflix sequel, to premiere on December 17

Netflix India announced the project on social media with a poster and the caption, “Chor phir se nikal ke bhagne wala hai. Are you ready? Watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, out 17 December, only on Netflix!”

The announcement poster features an ornate, gemstone-studded golden crown partly submerged in the sea, with a cruise ship visible in the background. The imagery hints at a change in setting from the first film, which was largely set aboard an aircraft. However, the makers have not yet shared details about the sequel’s storyline.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner, in association with Netflix. While Yami and Sunny are confirmed to return, the announcement also tags Sharad Kelkar and Shreya Chaudhary. Further details about the supporting cast and their characters are awaited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

What happened in the first film?

Released on Netflix on March 24, 2023, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga followed flight attendant Neha Grover (Yami Gautam) and her boyfriend Ankit Sethi (Sunny Kaushal), who planned to steal a cache of diamonds from a flight. Their plan took an unexpected turn when the aircraft was hijacked, setting off a series of twists, betrayals and shifting loyalties. Sharad Kelkar played RAW officer Parvez Shaikh in the film.

The first instalment ended with a development that left room for the story to continue. The sequel will bring the central characters back, although the makers have yet to reveal how the events of the earlier film will connect to the new story.

Also Read: Rana Naidu and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga become only Indian titles in top 500 in Netflix’s comprehensive report on viewership data with over 40 million watch hours

More Pages: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.