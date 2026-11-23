The Glenwalk, co-founded by actor Sanjay Dutt, has launched a new digital advertising campaign for its Dominance Reserve 48% ABV Scotch whisky. Featuring Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani, the campaign is built around the tagline, “48% ABV. 100% Sanju’s Attitude.” It is currently running on digital platforms, including Instagram and YouTube.

Sanjay Dutt’s The Glenwalk launches new digital campaign for Dominance Reserve featuring Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani

The campaign highlights the brand’s 48% alcohol-by-volume expression, with the 750 ml bottle priced at Rs 1,698 in Maharashtra. The company has also announced plans to introduce a 200 ml pack in the state at Rs 555. The smaller format is expected to expand the product’s availability to consumers looking for a lower-priced pack.

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjay Dutt, co-founder of The Glenwalk, said, “The Glenwalk represents a bold attitude and a distinctive identity. The 48% ABV Dominance Reserve reflects that spirit, and the campaign captures the attitude and character that we want the brand to stand for. It is exciting to see this proposition come alive through a creative campaign that brings together a strong concept and an engaging narrative.”

Mokksh Sani, founder of Living Liquidz and co-founder of Cartel Bros, said the product was developed with changing consumer preferences in mind. “The Indian whisky consumer is evolving, with a growing appreciation for bold, distinctive expressions that deliver a stronger experience. At The Glenwalk, we recognised this shift and wanted to create a Scotch whisky that truly resonates with the Indian palate. With India’s first 48% ABV Scotch whisky, we bring together the authenticity of Scottish craftsmanship and a higher strength that gives the expression its unmistakably kadak character. For us, it is about understanding what today’s Indian consumer is looking for and delivering a whisky that stands apart in both character and strength.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The company has also cited recent recognition at the Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2026 in Madeira, Portugal. According to the brand, The Glenwalk Blended 48%, 7 Years received a Grand Gold medal, while its 5-year expression won a Silver medal.

The Glenwalk is marketed by Cartel Bros, which describes the whisky as Scottish-made. The brand also claims the No. 1 position in Maharashtra’s Scotch category. These market rankings and product distinctions are based on information shared by the company.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt invests in alcobev startup Cartel & Bros, expanding liquor portfolio in India

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