BREAKING: King expected to be 3 hours and 17 minutes long; could become Shah Rukh Khan’s FIRST film in 20 YEARS to cross the 3-hour mark since Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s King is increasing with each passing day. Earlier this week, there were rumours that the much-awaited action entertainer would have a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes. However, as per the popular American movie ticketing website Fandango, the Siddharth Anand directorial has been listed with a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. If this duration is indeed final, King will become Shah Rukh Khan’s first major film in 20 years to cross the three-hour mark. The last time the superstar had a release of over three hours was Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006).

BREAKING: King expected to be 3 hours and 17 minutes long; could become Shah Rukh Khan’s FIRST film in 20 YEARS to cross the 3-hour mark since Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Interestingly, there was a time when Shah Rukh Khan regularly featured in films that ran for more than three hours. Between 2000 and 2006, several of his most memorable films, including Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Devdas (2002), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004) and Swades (2004), had lengthy runtimes. Mohabbatein, at 3 hours and 35 minutes, ranks among the longest films of his illustrious career.

However, with changing times, filmmakers increasingly began to believe that audiences preferred shorter and crisper films. Interestingly, even Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Happy New Year (2014) fell just short of the three-hour mark. His more recent blockbusters, Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023), had runtimes of 2 hours and 26 minutes and 2 hours and 49 minutes, respectively.

But life seems to have come full circle. The phenomenal box office success of lengthy films like Animal, Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar has challenged the perception that modern-day audiences have shorter attention spans. In that sense, it makes perfect sense for a big-ticket entertainer like King to have a runtime of over three hours if the narrative demands it. A longer runtime also gives the makers ample scope to do justice to the film’s ensemble cast, action sequences and emotional quotient.

It now remains to be seen whether the runtime listed on Fandango is retained when King is certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

A look at the runtime of Shah Rukh Khan's films in the last 25 years:

1. King - 3 hours and 17 minutes (expected)

2. Dunki - 2 hours and 41 minutes

3. Jawan - 2 hours and 49 minutes

4. Pathaan - 2 hours and 26 minutes

5. Zero - 2 hours and 38 minutes

6. Jab Harry Met Sejal - 2 hours and 24 minutes

7. Raees - 2 hours and 22 minutes

8. Dear Zindagi - 2 hours and 30 minutes

9. Fan - 2 hours and 25 minutes

10. Dilwale - 2 hours and 38 minutes

11. Happy New Year - 2 hours and 59 minutes

12. Chennai Express - 2 hours and 15 minutes

13. Jab Tak Hai Jaan - 2 hours and 58 minutes

14. Don 2 - 2 hours and 25 minutes

15. Ra.One - 2 hours and 30 minutes

16. My Name Is Khan - 2 hours and 40 minutes

17. Dulha Mil Gaya - 2 hours and 32 minutes

18. Billu - 2 hours and 23 minutes

19. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi - 2 hours and 44 minutes

20. Om Shanti Om - 2 hours and 48 minutes

21. Chak De! India - 2 hours and 32 minutes

22. Don - 2 hours and 51 minutes

23. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - 3 hours and 13 minutes

24. Paheli - 2 hours and 20 minutes

25. Swades - 3 hours and 9 minutes

26. Veer-Zaara - 3 hours and 12 minutes

27. Main Hoon Na - 2 hours and 54 minutes

28. Kal Ho Naa Ho - 3 hours and 7 minutes

29. Chalte Chalte - 2 hours and 45 minutes

30. Devdas - 3 hours and 5 minutes

31. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam - 2 hours and 54 minutes

32. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - 3 hours and 30 minutes

Also Read: SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to launch ‘Daddy Cool’ ft. Kareena Kapoor from King on November 25

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