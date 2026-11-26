The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s King is increasing with each passing day. Earlier this week, there were rumours that the much-awaited action entertainer would have a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes. However, as per the popular American movie ticketing website Fandango, the Siddharth Anand directorial has been listed with a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. If this duration is indeed final, King will become Shah Rukh Khan’s first major film in 20 years to cross the three-hour mark. The last time the superstar had a release of over three hours was Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006).
BREAKING: King expected to be 3 hours and 17 minutes long; could become Shah Rukh Khan’s FIRST film in 20 YEARS to cross the 3-hour mark since Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Interestingly, there was a time when Shah Rukh Khan regularly featured in films that ran for more than three hours. Between 2000 and 2006, several of his most memorable films, including Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Devdas (2002), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004) and Swades (2004), had lengthy runtimes. Mohabbatein, at 3 hours and 35 minutes, ranks among the longest films of his illustrious career.
However, with changing times, filmmakers increasingly began to believe that audiences preferred shorter and crisper films. Interestingly, even Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Happy New Year (2014) fell just short of the three-hour mark. His more recent blockbusters, Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023), had runtimes of 2 hours and 26 minutes and 2 hours and 49 minutes, respectively.
But life seems to have come full circle. The phenomenal box office success of lengthy films like Animal, Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar has challenged the perception that modern-day audiences have shorter attention spans. In that sense, it makes perfect sense for a big-ticket entertainer like King to have a runtime of over three hours if the narrative demands it. A longer runtime also gives the makers ample scope to do justice to the film’s ensemble cast, action sequences and emotional quotient.
It now remains to be seen whether the runtime listed on Fandango is retained when King is certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.
A look at the runtime of Shah Rukh Khan's films in the last 25 years:
1. King - 3 hours and 17 minutes (expected)
2. Dunki - 2 hours and 41 minutes
3. Jawan - 2 hours and 49 minutes
4. Pathaan - 2 hours and 26 minutes
5. Zero - 2 hours and 38 minutes
6. Jab Harry Met Sejal - 2 hours and 24 minutes
7. Raees - 2 hours and 22 minutes
8. Dear Zindagi - 2 hours and 30 minutes
9. Fan - 2 hours and 25 minutes
10. Dilwale - 2 hours and 38 minutes
11. Happy New Year - 2 hours and 59 minutes
12. Chennai Express - 2 hours and 15 minutes
13. Jab Tak Hai Jaan - 2 hours and 58 minutes
14. Don 2 - 2 hours and 25 minutes
15. Ra.One - 2 hours and 30 minutes
16. My Name Is Khan - 2 hours and 40 minutes
17. Dulha Mil Gaya - 2 hours and 32 minutes
18. Billu - 2 hours and 23 minutes
19. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi - 2 hours and 44 minutes
20. Om Shanti Om - 2 hours and 48 minutes
21. Chak De! India - 2 hours and 32 minutes
22. Don - 2 hours and 51 minutes
23. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - 3 hours and 13 minutes
24. Paheli - 2 hours and 20 minutes
25. Swades - 3 hours and 9 minutes
26. Veer-Zaara - 3 hours and 12 minutes
27. Main Hoon Na - 2 hours and 54 minutes
28. Kal Ho Naa Ho - 3 hours and 7 minutes
29. Chalte Chalte - 2 hours and 45 minutes
30. Devdas - 3 hours and 5 minutes
31. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam - 2 hours and 54 minutes
32. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - 3 hours and 30 minutes
Also Read: SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to launch ‘Daddy Cool’ ft. Kareena Kapoor from King on November 25
More Pages: King Box Office Collection , King Movie Review
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