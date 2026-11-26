Less than 24 hours are left for the release of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9. While the advance bookings of both films are decent, bookings are yet to open in a full-fledged manner, especially at single-screen and two-screen cinemas. Adding to the complications is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, which continues to command shows despite entering its fourth week.

Ramayana refuses to slow down even in its FOURTH week; Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 face a tricky show-sharing battle

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The distributors of both films want maximum shows for their respective films. However, the runtime of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is 2 hours and 53 minutes while that of Gunmaaster G9 is 2 hours and 22 minutes. Hence, dividing the shows equally is not possible at several cinemas. Most single-screen theatres can play five shows at the most and hence, one film will have to make do with fewer shows than the other.”

The trade source continued, “But that’s not all. The distributors of Ramayana have also asked for a show in single-screen cinemas since their film continues to do well. The advance booking for the fourth weekend is also encouraging. Hence, not just single-screen theatres but even two-screen cinemas are finding it challenging to adhere to the directives of the distributors of Ramayana, Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9.”

As of 9:00 am on November 26, advance bookings for Friday were yet to commence at several single-screen cinemas in Mumbai like Regal, Maratha Mandir, New Excelsior, Roxy, Citylight, INOX Dadar, MovieTime Dahisar, Star City, Chitra, Plaza, Maxus Kandivali, Mukta A2 Santacruz, Kasturba, Gold Cinemas in Borivali, Thane, Dadar and Santacruz, PVR Le Reve, MovieTime Suburbia, Bharatmata, Premiere Dongri, Anand Thane, Vaishali Badlapur, Venus Ulhasnagar, Woodland Virar, Gopi Dombivali and Ajanta Cinex Borivali.

Meanwhile, several two-screen cinemas, including SunCity, MovieTime Malad, MovieMax V Cinema, Cinepolis Shaan, K Movie Star, Iconix Thane, Rasaaz, Topiwala and Miraj Anupam in Goregaon, Rajhans Ghatkopar and PVR Milap, were also yet to commence bookings.

Interestingly, Bharat Cineplex in Kurla is among the exceptions in the two-screen category. The cinema has decided to allot five shows to Yeh Prem Mol Liya, four shows to Gunmaaster G9 and one show to the Marathi film, Gana Dhav Re.

On the single-screen front, two cinemas have commenced bookings. Nishat in Grant Road will exclusively screen Gunmaaster G9 with four shows a day. MovieMax Andheri, meanwhile, has opted for a more balanced approach, allotting two shows each to Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 and retaining one show of Ramayana. Many in the trade believe that the MovieMax Andheri model could be the most practical solution to the ongoing show-sharing tussle. It, however, remains to be seen whether the distributors of all three films agree to such an arrangement and allow other cinemas to follow suit.

Also Read: The Rs. 1500 CRORE QUESTION: Did Ranbir Kapoor make Ramayana a blockbuster, or did Ramayana make Ranbir a BIGGER superstar?

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