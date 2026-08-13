The team of Aamir Khan Productions’ Batwara 1947 recently visited Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata as part of the film’s ongoing promotional tour. Actor Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi explored the historic venue and met Sugata Bose, grandnephew of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Team Batwara 1947 visits Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata, meets Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Sugata Bose

Starring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, Batwara 1947 has been creating interest among audiences following the release of its teasers, songs and trailer. Set during the Partition of India, the film revolves around themes of humanity, compassion and courage against the backdrop of one of the most difficult periods in the subcontinent’s history.

During their Kolkata visit, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi spent time at Netaji Bhawan, which is closely associated with the life and legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The actors and filmmaker revisited aspects of India’s history before meeting Sugata Bose. He reportedly took them around the historic premises and shared his wishes for Batwara 1947, describing it as a beautiful film.

Sunny Deol later shared a video from the visit on social media, offering fans a glimpse of his time at Netaji Bhawan and his meeting with Sugata Bose. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Thank you Sugata Bose ji for your kind words and wishes for #Batwara1947”

He further captioned another glimpse from the visit, “A glimpse into history, history with Sugata Bose grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.”

Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The film also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi nearly three decades after their previous collaborations.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. A. R. Rahman has composed the music, while Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics. Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, marking Partition Day.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Kanikka Kapur recalls Aamir Khan’s reaction during Batwara 1947 audition: “Who’s this girl? She’s good, she’s good!”; reveals, “My grandfather still gets nightmares about Partition”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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