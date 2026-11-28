Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been honoured with the Natsamrat Balgandharva Award for his contribution to Indian theatre. The actor received the recognition on Saturday and shared his gratitude in a Hindi note on Instagram, dedicating the award to the many people who work behind the scenes to bring a theatrical production to life.

Anupam Kher receives Natsamrat Balgandharva Award for contribution to Indian theatre; dedicates honour to backstage workers

In his post, Kher acknowledged the contribution of crew members across different departments, including those responsible for lights, sound and costumes. He also mentioned the people who manage ticket counters and guide audiences to their seats, pointing out that a play's success depends on the collective efforts of everyone involved.

The actor also spoke about the significance of receiving an award named after Balgandharva, whose contribution to Indian theatre has inspired generations of performers. For Kher, the recognition carried added meaning because of his admiration for the theatre legend and the legacy he left behind.

Kher also made a special mention of his longtime assistant, Dutta Sawant, thanking him for his continued support and for managing the responsibilities associated with his plays.

The honour comes shortly after Kher completed the North American tour of his play Jaane Pehchaane Anjane, which travelled across venues in the US and Canada. The production marked another chapter in the actor's continued association with theatre.

Kher has also been active on screen this year. He recently appeared as Jatayu in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and is currently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The film adds to his association with Barjatya, having worked with the filmmaker on several projects over the years.

Also Read: Anupam Kher urges government to honour Rajshri Productions with postage stamp as Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases; says, “There will be a national museum in Sooraj Barjatya’s name”

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