Bollywood Hungama was the first to confirm that work on the much-anticipated sequel to the iconic comedy Malamaal Weekly is in the works, with Amit Joshi of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) fame signed as the director. In recent weeks, we have also made several exclusive reveals regarding the ensemble cast, confirming that Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Elvish Yadav have come on board for this comic caper. Now, we bring you another massive trade scoop straight from the production desk.

EXCLUSIVE: Industry veterans join hands for Malamaal Weekly 2; Subhash Kale, Chandraprakash Jain announce MEGA collaboration

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that producer Subhash Kale, Founder of Camera Take Films and Vikrant Studio, has forged a strategic mega-association with veteran film financier and producer S Chandraprakash Jain of Sri Mishri Productions to mount Malamaal Weekly 2 on an unprecedented scale.

A source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama, "Malamaal Weekly 2 is being mounted on a significantly larger and grander canvas compared to the original. The makers wanted a rock-solid production and financial backbone behind a project of this magnitude. Subhash Kale, who has proven his technical prowess on mega-blockbusters like Padmaavat (2018) and Stree (2018), has joined hands with trade titan S Chandraprakash Jain. Their coming together makes this one of the biggest commercial comedy setups in recent times."

S Chandraprakash Jain is a legendary name in the film trade, having financed over 1,800 feature films across South Indian and Hindi cinema, besides producing blockbusters like Thalapathy Vijay’s Thalaivaa (2013). On the other hand, Subhash Kale’s outfits – Camera Take Films and Vikrant Studio – have served as an integral pillar for high-end post-production, line production, and camera services across blockbuster hits like Padmaavat, Kedarnath (2018), Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), and recent prominent films such as Shaitaan (2024) and Khel Khel Mein (2024).

The source added, "This association is unmatched in every sense. On one side, Subhash Kale brings advanced AI workflows, VFX, and top-tier post and line-production capabilities to the table; on the other hand, S Chandraprakash Jain brings decades of trade experience and a deep distribution network. The team is aiming for a spectacular theatrical release with high-grade production values."

Besides Malamaal Weekly 2, Subhash Kale’s banner is currently managing an impressive slate of high-profile projects, including The Confession (starring Nana Patekar), Bhagam Bhag 2 (starring Akshay Kumar), and the biopic of V Shantaram (starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tamannaah Bhatia).

With a power-packed ensemble cast featuring Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Elvish Yadav, combined with this formidable partnership between Camera Take Films and Sri Mishri Productions, Malamaal Weekly 2 has firmly positioned itself as one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year.

Also Read: Malamaal Weekly 2 EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh, Elvish Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav locked in leads, shoot begins in November

More Pages: Malamaal Weekly 2 Box Office Collection

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