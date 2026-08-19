Directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film is set to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow have announced Nayyi Navelli, a fantasy family entertainer starring Yami Gautam Dhar. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film is directed by Balaji Mohan and is scheduled to release in cinemas nationwide on October 16, 2026.

Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow announce Nayyi Navelli starring Yami Gautam Dhar

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nayyi Navelli blends fantasy, humour and family drama against the backdrop of a chaotic household in Meerut. The film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar and aims to offer audiences a festive theatrical experience.

The story revolves around a picture-perfect bride whose arrival transforms a chaotic Meerut family into what appears to be a paradise. However, her brother-in-law begins to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law could actually be a daayan (witch). The unusual premise sets the stage for a mix of comedy, mystery, family dynamics and fantasy.

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“As we saw Nayyi Navelli finally come together, there was an instant, collective realization that this is THE Dussehra film. No other date would do it justice,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios. “Yami Gautam Dhar is brilliant and the talented ensemble cast has done a great job. This is our first collaboration with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma; and they have created a remarkable movie. At Amazon MGM Studios, along with our partners at Colour Yellow, we are confident that Nayyi Navelli will be the first choice of entertainment for family audiences this Dusshera.“

Producer Aanand L Rai said, “Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience. Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands. Amazon MGM Studios has delivered some groundbreaking stories and in our first collaboration with them, we can’t wait to take audiences on this wonderfully unpredictable ride.”

With its combination of comedy, fantasy and family chaos, Nayyi Navelli is set to arrive in theatres during the Dussehra period. The film will release nationwide on October 16, 2026.

Also Read : Yami Gautam Dhar reveals the parenting lesson she inherited from her mother: “I love sharing those moments with him”

More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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