Yami Gautam Dhar has often spoken about finding joy in life's simple pleasures, and in a recent conversation with Grazia India, the actress offered a heartwarming glimpse into her life as a mother. Reflecting on her upbringing in Himachal Pradesh, Yami revealed how lessons from her own childhood continue to influence the way she is raising her son.

Yami Gautam Dhar reveals the parenting lesson she inherited from her mother: “I love sharing those moments with him”

The actress shared that her mother always involved her and her siblings in everyday activities, a tradition she is now consciously carrying forward in her own home. Rather than keeping routines separate from her child, Yami prefers making him a part of them whenever possible. "For example, with my yoga time. I have the option for early morning, but then my second option is to practise it in front of him, when he's up. Even if it's for five minutes, he'll watch, come and do one or two poses – and then he'll show us later. I really enjoy it," she shared.

Beyond yoga, Yami revealed that she has created several small rituals that allow her to spend meaningful time with her son while making ordinary moments memorable. One such routine revolves around unwinding after work and the Uri actress went on to say, "There's another little thing I do, whenever I remove my make-up I have a little music, and dance, it's my little ritual, so now when he's around, I do that with him. I love sharing those moments with him."

While she enjoys including her son in many aspects of her daily life, the actress admitted there is one ritual she prefers to keep entirely to herself. Her early morning cup of tea has become a quiet moment of solitude before the day begins. "One thing that's completely mine is my chai ritual early morning. I have this thing to have hot chai and I don't have it around him for safety, I've kept that morning time for me," she added.

Yami's candid reflections highlight her belief that parenting is often shaped by the little moments rather than grand gestures. By drawing inspiration from her own childhood and creating meaningful routines with her son, the actress continues to embrace motherhood while holding on to a few personal rituals that help her begin each day with balance.

Also Read: Yami Gautam reveals she almost quit Bollywood before Uri changed everything: “I had made peace with leaving the industry altogether”

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