Kiara Advani is reportedly set to collaborate with Saif Ali Khan for an upcoming supernatural thriller, which will be written and directed by filmmaker Kanika Dhillon. The reported project is currently in the scripting stage, with the makers developing the story while keeping the two actors in mind. The team is also reportedly looking at starting the shoot later this year.

Kiara Advani to team up with Saif Ali Khan for Kanika Dhillon’s supernatural thriller: REPORT

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film has been in development for a considerable period, with Dhillon, Excel Entertainment and the writing team working on the story. A source close to the project told the portal, "Saif and Kiara are coming together for Kanika’s next. It is an intense thriller with a supernatural element, and the script is being developed keeping both actors in mind. Kanika, Excel Entertainment and the writing team have been working on this story for a very long time, and the makers are now looking to take it forward."

The makers have so far kept details about the plot and the supernatural element of the film under wraps. However, the reported pairing of Saif and Kiara is expected to bring a different dynamic to the thriller. The project will also mark a new phase in Dhillon’s career as she takes on the director’s chair after establishing herself as a writer in Hindi cinema.

Dhillon has worked on several films featuring distinctive characters and unconventional storylines, including Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Raksha Bandhan and Dunki. Her connection with the thriller genre has been particularly visible through Haseen Dillruba and its sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which combined relationship-driven narratives with mystery and suspense.

Apart from writing and directing, Dhillon has also ventured into production under her banner Kathha Pictures. Do Patti, which she wrote and produced, was among her projects as a producer.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Saif have other projects lined up. Kiara is gearing up for the release of Toxic, while Saif will be seen in Haiwaan. More details about their reported collaboration are expected once the script is locked.

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