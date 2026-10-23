Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha is set to have its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX on October 31 at 8 PM. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film follows two women in the world of action and espionage, with Alia Bhatt playing an assassin trained to kill. The television premiere will allow viewers to watch the film at home during the festive season.

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer Alpha to premiere on Sony MAX at 8 PM on October 31

Speaking about the television release, Alia said she was glad the film would reach a wider audience beyond theatres. “With its television premiere on Sony MAX, Alpha gets to reach audiences in a whole new way. We put a lot of thought and energy into the action, the characters and the emotional journey of the film, so it’s exciting to see that journey continue beyond the theatres and into people’s homes,” she said.

The actor also spoke about the appeal of watching films with family during the festive season and the opportunity for Alpha to find new viewers. “The festive season is a wonderful time for films to become part of family movie nights. For those who haven’t seen Alpha yet, this is their chance to experience it and for those who have, perhaps a reason to come back to it,” she added.

Alia said it was encouraging to see a film continue to reach audiences after its theatrical run. “As an actor, it’s a wonderful feeling when a film continues to find new audiences, and I’m glad Alpha now gets to do that with Sony MAX,” she said.

Sharvari on Alpha’s television premiere

Sharvari also expressed excitement about the film reaching viewers through television. The actor said the project had been a significant experience for her, particularly because of its action sequences and emotional elements. “Alpha has been such an exciting and special journey for me, and seeing it now make its way to television feels incredibly rewarding. We put so much into the action, the emotions and the world of the film, so it’s exciting to know that it will now reachK audiences in a completely new way,” she said.

Sharvari added that watching the film at home could offer audiences an opportunity to share its action and emotional moments with their families. “There’s something particularly special about watching a film like Alpha at home during the festive season, where the big moments, the action and the emotions can be shared with family. Sony MAX has always had a way of bringing larger-than-life cinema into people’s homes, and I’m thrilled that Alpha gets to be a part of that,” she said.

The actor also hoped that both first-time viewers and those returning to the film would enjoy the experience. “I hope audiences who are watching it for the first time have as much fun with the film as we did making it, and that those who’ve already seen it find something new to enjoy this time around,” she added.

Alpha will premiere on Sony MAX on October 31 at 8 PM.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Taran Adarsh describes Alpha as “a beautiful body without a soul”; says ‘weak story’ let down Alia Bhatt And Sharvari starrer

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