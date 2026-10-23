Family Full House: Geeta Kapur says Rohit Sharma has qualities she wants in an ideal partner; Mukesh Chhabra names Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor for biopic

Choreographer Geeta Kapur praised Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma’s personality on an upcoming episode of Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, while casting director Mukesh Chhabra named Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor as actors he believes could portray the cricketer in a potential biopic.

Family Full House: Geeta Kapur says Rohit Sharma has qualities she wants in an ideal partner; Mukesh Chhabra names Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor for biopic

The conversation took a lighthearted turn when the discussion shifted to Geeta Kapur’s ideal life partner. Mukesh Chhabra asked her to describe the qualities she would look for, drawing a comparison with the briefs he receives while casting actors. “Aap batao aapko kaisa ladka chahiye aap mujhe brief toh do, jaise mujhe brief milti hain casting keliye vaise hi aap mujhe brief do ki kaisa ladka chahiye vagera,” he said.

Responding to his question, Geeta described the qualities she admires and used Rohit Sharma as an example. “Aise naujawan chahiye joh aggressive ho, batsman ho, khubsoorat ho ya aise qualities jo Rohitji mein ho, he is endearing, he is witty, he is smart, and he is very very respectful to everyone,” she said.

Mukesh Chhabra names Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor for Rohit Sharma biopic

The conversation later turned to the possibility of a film based on Rohit Sharma’s life. When an audience member asked who could play the cricketer in a potential Bollywood biopic, Mukesh Chhabra shared his choices. “Sach bolu, toh main yeh baat soch hi raha tha ki jab Rohitji se mulakat hogi toh unko bataunga. I think inke jaise sirf 2 hi actors hain joh acha bolte hain ya acha nachte hain aur inke tarah hain toh ek toh Vicky Kaushal ya toh Ranbir Kapoor mujhe lagta hai joh inka role kar payenge,” he said.

Chhabra’s suggestions brought Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor into the conversation as possible choices for portraying the cricketer on screen. However, no biopic announcement was mentioned during the exchange.

The episode also features singer Udit Narayan and his family on one team, while choreographer Remo D’Souza, Geeta Kapur and Mukesh Chhabra form the other.

Family Full House with Rohit Sharma airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma set to make TV debut with Family Full House, premieres September 19

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