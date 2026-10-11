The trade analyst says the film was technically polished but left him restless, and contrasts his reaction with the glow he felt after Saiyaara.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared a candid verdict on Alpha, saying the Yash Raj Films spy film had the polish expected of a major studio but failed to hold his attention. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he described the film in a line that has become the centrepiece of his assessment. The film, which features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in a female-led action premise, came with high expectations, and Adarsh says the storytelling did not live up to them.

EXCLUSIVE: Taran Adarsh describes Alpha as “a beautiful body without a soul”; says ‘weak story’ let down Alia Bhatt And Sharvari starrer

"Beautiful body without a soul"

Adarsh acknowledged the technical craft but pointed to the story as the problem. "It was like a beautiful body without a soul. Alpha, I would say that it was a very well-made film—In terms of its technical and visual aspects. But when your story is weak, it brings me back to the same point. While watching the film, I became restless."

He said the discomfort was visible during the preview. "During the preview screening, I felt so restless that I kept wondering what was happening. My reaction when I walked out of the theatre was written all over my face. I did not even need to say how I felt about the film."

A contrast with Saiyaara

Adarsh compared his reaction with the one he had after another film from the same studio. "The same production house had made Saiyaara, and after watching that film, I had walked out with a smile and a glow on my face that I cannot forget. But I was very disappointed with Alpha. You have everything at your disposal."

The Dhurandhar comparison

He also revealed that he went in with another spy-universe film on his mind. "When I went to watch the film— You should not necessarily compare it with another spy-universe film, but Dhurandhar is also part of a spy universe. When I went to watch Alpha, I told the people at Yash Raj (team) that I was carrying Dhurandhar with me in my mind and would compare the two. Of course, comparisons may not be fair. But somewhere in my mind, that film was already there. When I watched Alpha, I wanted it to be at least on the same level, if not a step ahead."

Adarsh also spoke about the studio's broader approach to genres, saying a major banner should be able to take risks. "You are Yash Raj Studios, a major studio. Mistakes can happen. Look at Yash Raj. When Yash Chopra built the studio, it was founded on romantic films. The studio built its identity around romance. Even its documentary was called The Romantics. Whenever they make a romantic film, it works wonderfully, including Saiyaara. But when they move into action, as they did with War 2 and Alpha, it has not worked as expected."

At the same time, he felt like a studio should not box itself in either. "Look at Ek Tha Tiger. Look at the Mardaani franchise. Mardaani was a very good film. And look at Rani Mukerji's performance. She was excellent. I do not believe a production house should limit itself to one particular category or genre. Aditya Chopra has rightly said that they have made all kinds of films, whether they succeeded or not. It is not as if Yash Raj has had a 100% success rate with romantic films either. Several of their romantic films have also failed. If a film is good, it will work, regardless of whether it is a comedy, action film, romance or musical."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha hits no. 3 on Netflix global top 10

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