Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s upcoming sci-fi action thriller Samuk has wrapped its extensive UK shooting schedule, with the production now set to move to Mumbai for a final 20-day leg. Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, the film is being mounted as a large-scale theatrical spectacle that blends science fiction, action and survival elements.

Akshay Kumar’s Samuk wraps UK schedule, heads to Mumbai for final 20-day shoot

The team has been shooting for the hugely anticipate movie in the UK since late August, with nearly 80 per cent of the film reportedly completed during the international schedule. The Mumbai leg will cover the remaining portions of the project, which has been in development for over two years.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Samuk brings together an eclectic ensemble comprising Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Banita Sandhu and Sushant Singh. The makers have kept the characters and plot details under wraps, with the casting bringing together performers from different backgrounds for the genre outing.

The film has also brought international expertise on board, with Academy Award-nominated creature-effects designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises, creating the central alien creature. The production maintained a grounded visual approach, mixing creature effects with big action sequences.

Samuk marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after 13 years. Co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, the film is being positioned as a major genre outing for Indian cinema, with a pan-India theatrical release planned for 2027.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: After Pad Man, Swanand Kirkire to reunite with Akshay Kumar for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Samuk

More Pages: Samuk Box Office Collection

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