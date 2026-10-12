Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava are set to headline Nakhrewaalii, an upcoming romantic comedy that looks at relationships and gender roles through a contemporary lens. Directed by Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 30, 2026.

Aanand L Rai-backed Nakhrewaalii set to release on October 30, 2026

The makers have unveiled a poster that offers an early glimpse into the film’s approach to romance. It features the line, “Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Mein Majnu Ko Bhi Laila Banna Padta Hai,” hinting at a reversal of conventional expectations in relationships between men and women.

A ‘womantic comedy’ with a contemporary setting

The film has been described as a “Womantic Comedy”, combining romance and humour while exploring themes of gender equality. Rather than presenting these subjects separately, Nakhrewaalii is expected to weave them into the story of its central characters.

The film also aims to touch upon wider social issues, including women’s safety and some of the expectations and norms that continue to influence relationships.

The recently released poster gives audiences their first indication of the film’s tone, while the upcoming trailer is expected to reveal more about its characters, storyline and treatment.

Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava lead the film

Nakhrewaalii marks Rahul Shanklya’s directorial debut, with Divy Nidhi Sharma credited as the writer. Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava play the lead roles.

The film is produced by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow, the production banner associated with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

With its focus on relationships, changing gender dynamics and social expectations, Nakhrewaalii is positioned as a romantic comedy that aims to combine its lighter moments with conversations around issues affecting contemporary relationships.

The film is slated to arrive in theatres on October 30, 2026.

Also Read: Aanand L Rai reveals how he discovered Nakhrewaalii actors Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava; says, “Deep down I knew they would be the perfect fit”

More Pages: Nakhrewaalii Box Office Collection

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