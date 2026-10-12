Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment is spinning off its AI-driven creative division, aiOn, that leverages native artificial intelligence (AI) technology and tools for premium filmmaking, into a new standalone studio. This development marks a major milestone in Abundantia’s journey to unlock the power of AI to amplify the potential of storytelling and content creation.

Vikram Malhotra on Abundantia Entertainment evolving their AI division aiOn into a standalone studio, “It is being shaped as a fully-integrated, total capability movie studio”

aiOn will produce and back original stories and content across fully AI-generated and hybrid - live-action plus AI - projects, and is underway with building its own creative and production ecosystem. While it will remain within Abundantia Entertainment for now, the studio is being developed with a distinct identity and creative mandate, with Vikram Malhotra continuing to lead the initiative.

With production workflows and creative processes becoming ever more integrated with technology, aiOn will continue its ‘Human-First, AI-Empowered’ approach, emphasizing human authorship and creative vision while bringing in AI to magnify storytelling.

It was just a year ago that Abundantia Entertainment launched aiON and underlined its commitment to AI-led content creation. The company has also partnered with invideo on a slate of five AI-driven films over the next three years.

Announcing the studio plan, Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said, “When we announced the launch of Abundantia aiON a year ago (virtually to the date!), we knew this was going to be disruptive, exciting and special. We now take the next step into building with AI. Looking into 2027 and beyond, aiON is being shaped as a fully-integrated, total capability movie studio. Backed by Abundantia’s prowess, aiON will unlock the power of AI and integrate it across the value chain - from research to screen. An exciting slate of films, fully generated in AI as well as live action-AI hybrid, is in the works and begins rolling out in Q1 2027.”

Founded in 2013 by Vikram Malhotra, Abundantia Entertainment has built a diverse portfolio of films and streaming originals, including titles like Baby, Airlift, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Chhorii 2, alongside titles such as Chhorii and the series Breathe and Daldal. Its recent film releases include Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor and directed by Suresh Triveni, and Maa Behen, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

As aiON charts its path towards a standalone studio, Abundantia Entertainment is leveraging its storytelling expertise to extend the company’s creative vision, exploring how human imagination and artificial intelligence can collaborate to define the future of entertainment.

Also Read: Abundantia Entertainment turns 13: Vikram Malhotra says, “We are only getting started”; announces new content slate and AI expansion

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