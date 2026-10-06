Swanand Kirkire is reportedly the latest addition to the cast of Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Samuk. The actor-writer is said to have an important role in the sci-fi action-survival thriller, which is being directed by Kanishk Varma.

EXCLUSIVE: After Pad Man, Swanand Kirkire to reunite with Akshay Kumar for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Samuk

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Samuk is currently being filmed in London. The project marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after 13 years and is being made for a theatrical release.

Kirkire will be working with Akshay again after several years. He was associated with Pad Man as a writer, while he later acted in Chumbak, which was presented by Akshay. With Samuk, the two are now expected to share screen space, although details about Kirkire’s character have not been revealed.

Kirkire has worked across different areas of the Hindi film industry as a lyricist, writer and actor. His reported addition to Samuk further expands the film’s cast, which includes performers from different backgrounds.

According to sources, Kirkire’s role is important to the story, but the makers are keeping details about the characters under wraps. While several names from the cast have emerged, information about their respective roles has largely been kept confidential to protect details of the film’s world and storyline.

The reported ensemble includes Akshay Kumar, Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Rajat Kapoor, among others. Kirkire’s addition adds another familiar face to the cast, while details about how the different characters fit into the story remain undisclosed.

With filming currently underway in London, Samuk continues to keep much of its plot and character details under wraps. Kirkire’s reported casting also marks another collaboration between him and Akshay Kumar following their earlier associations in Pad Man and Chumbak.

Also Read : Swanand Kirkire and Shekhar Ravjiani announce first independent album collaboration titled ‘Maati’, to release the first song on 28th August

More Pages: Samuk Box Office Collection

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