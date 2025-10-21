Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Movie Review: EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT is unapologetically massy.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Movie Review Synopsis:

EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT is the story of a crazy lover. Vikramaditya Bhosle (Harshvardhan Rane), a powerful politician from the Jan Shakti Party, is used to getting everything he desires. But when he meets renowned actress Adaa Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa), his life takes a dangerous turn. During an Army visit, sparks fly; however, when Adaa rejects his proposal, the rejection devastates him. Refusing to accept a “no,” Vikramaditya spirals into obsession, setting the stage for a love story drenched in madness, ego, and destruction. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Movie Story Review:

Mushtaq Shiekh and Milap Milan Zaveri's story is raw, unapologetic, and melodramatic. Mushtaq Shiekh and Milap Milan Zaveri's screenplay is brisk, filled with heated confrontations and emotional highs, ensuring the momentum never dips. But the writing could have been better in certain places. Milap Milan Zaveri's dialogues are fiery, dramatic, and packed with the kind of punch lines mass audiences love to whistle at.

Milap Milan Zaveri's direction is massy. He balances commercial entertainment with an emotionally charged narrative, ensuring the love story remains the film’s beating heart. The tone is passionate, loud, and cinematic to the core. Since the plot hasn’t been given out in the trailer, the viewers are in for a surprise as they don't know where the story will turn. The intermission point is a shocker and sets the ground for a captivating second half.

On the flipside, the actions of the character might seem problematic to a section of the audience. The makers have taken care of it in the film but it might be seen as too little, too late. The second half drags and moreover, the change of heart in the pre-climax is unconvincing. Lastly, the tone of the film is loud and though the masses will lap it up, the elite multiplex audience will find it dated.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Movie Review Performances:

Harshvardhan Rane perfectly portrays the transformation from lover to obsessive maniac, blending intensity with vulnerability. His eyes and body language say more than words. Sonam Bajwa shines in a layered role. She brings grace, strength, and emotional depth to Adaa. With this performance, she proves that she will have a long and fruitful career in Bollywood. Shaad Randhawa (Sawant) is dependable as always. Sachin Khedekar (Ganpatrao) lends able support. Ananth Narayan Mahadevan (Adaa's father), Shailesh Korde (Govind Gokhale) and Rajesh Khera (Raheja) do well but are forgotten after a point.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat movie music and other technical aspects:

Music is one of the USP. 'Deewaniyat' stands out. 'Khoobsurat' stands out due to the picturization and placement. 'Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga', 'Dil Dil Dil', 'Mera Hua' and 'Hum Bas Tere Hain' strike a chord emotionally and add soul to the madness. John Stewart Eduri's background score amplifies the tension with pounding beats and emotional undertones.

Nigam Bomzan's cinematography enhances the grandeur. Tajamul Shaikh and Anshita Manot's production design is rich while Avani Pratap Gumber and Rajat Manchanda's costumes are stylish. Ajay Thakur Pathania's action is minimal. Maahir Zaveri's editing is breezy but a bit dragging in the second half.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT is unapologetically massy and fiercely passionate, backed by solid performances and thumping music. The extended weekend, controlled budget and high entertainment quotient, especially for the B and C centres, will ensure that Milap Milan Zaveri's love saga turns into a profitable venture at the box office.