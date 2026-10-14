Actor Adivi Sesh has written to the Assam government expressing concern over reports of resort development on land associated with Kaziranga National Park. In his letter, the actor urged the authorities to examine the potential environmental impact of the proposed development and prioritise wildlife conservation and the interests of local communities.

Adivi Sesh writes to Assam government over reported resort development near Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is known for its biodiversity and population of the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros. Concerns over construction and tourism infrastructure in ecologically sensitive areas have raised questions about how development can be balanced with the protection of wildlife habitats and natural corridors.

In his letter, Adivi called for greater transparency regarding the land involved and urged the government to assess the possible long-term consequences of the proposed development before making decisions that could affect the region’s ecosystem.

“Nature does not belong to us; we are only its temporary custodians,” he said, highlighting the importance of protecting Kaziranga’s wildlife and natural heritage.

Adivi Sesh calls for responsible tourism

Acknowledging the economic benefits of tourism, Adivi said development in ecologically sensitive regions should be guided by long-term environmental considerations.

“I understand that tourism can generate employment, create opportunities and contribute to the local economy. But development must be planned with a long-term vision, particularly when it concerns ecologically sensitive regions,” he said.

The actor also questioned whether commercial development was necessary in every area, pointing to the potential consequences for wildlife and the environment.

“Sustainable tourism should be about experiencing nature while preserving it, not about changing the very landscape that makes a place special in the first place,” he added.

Adivi also highlighted the importance of protecting wildlife corridors, warning that habitat loss and disruptions to natural ecosystems can be difficult to reverse. He referred to the greater one-horned rhinoceros as a symbol of Assam’s biodiversity and stressed the need to safeguard its habitat.

Actor highlights concerns of local communities

Beyond wildlife conservation, Adivi said decisions concerning development around Kaziranga should take into account the people who have lived in the region for generations.

“My concern extends beyond the rhinos and the wildlife that call Kaziranga home. There are local communities who have lived in and around this landscape for generations, whose lives, livelihoods and traditions are deeply connected to the land,” he said.

He added that these communities should have a voice in decisions affecting their surroundings, arguing that conservation efforts must consider both the environment and the people who depend on it.

Adivi urges Assam government to review proposed development

In his appeal, Adivi urged the Assam government to carefully review the implications of the reported resort development, make information about the land publicly available and commission independent environmental assessments wherever necessary.

“I hope that all relevant ecological, legal and community considerations are examined before any irreversible decisions are made. This is not about opposing development; it is about asking for development that is thoughtful, responsible and sustainable,” he said.

The actor concluded by stressing the importance of preserving Kaziranga for future generations, including its wildlife, forests and surrounding communities.

The letter adds to the broader debate over tourism infrastructure and conservation in ecologically sensitive regions. The details of the reported approval, including the precise location and environmental implications of the proposed resort, would need to be established through official records and assessments.

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