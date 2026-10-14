Rohit Shetty is gearing up for an eventful 2027. He'll kick off the year with the much-awaited Golmaal 5, while his other directorial venture, Maria IPS, starring John Abraham as former top cop Rakesh Maria, is also expected to arrive in cinemas. And that's not all. The blockbuster filmmaker is also presenting a film that marks South actress Krithi Shetty's debut as a leading lady in Bollywood. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the love story has gone on floors and has also got an interesting title.

EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty-backed Krithi Shetty-starrer titled Hum Tere Pyaar Mein; to be directed by his protégé Vidhi Ghodgaonkar

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is titled Hum Tere Pyaar Mein. The title is apt for the story and, moreover, it has an old-school touch and charm, which is sure to appeal to audiences across age groups.”

Hum Tere Pyaar Mein also marks the directorial debut of Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, who has spent 17 years working closely with Rohit Shetty as his protégé. She has worked as an assistant director on films like Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Chennai Express (2013), Singham Returns (2014), Dilwale (2015), Golmaal Again (2017) and Simmba (2018), as well as the web series Indian Police Force (2024). She was also a part of the writing team of Sooryavanshi (2021), Cirkus, Indian Police Force and Singham Again (2024).

Hum Tere Pyaar Mein is produced by Abhishek S Vyas under the banner of AVS Studios in association with Tudip Entertainment.

Interestingly, Krithi Shetty is no stranger to Hindi cinema. She began her acting career with a small role in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 (2019). However, her full-fledged debut as a leading actress came with the Telugu film Uppena (2021). She subsequently appeared in films like Shyam Singha Roy (2021), Bangarraju (2022), Custody (2023), Manamey (2024), ARM (2024), etc. Over the years, she has made a mark not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil and Malayalam films. With Hum Tere Pyaar Mein, she is now set to embark on a new chapter in Bollywood.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty supports Salman Khan after his Bigg Boss 20 call-out on trolls: “Only unconditional prem for him”

More Pages: Hum Tere Pyaar Mein Box Office Collection

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