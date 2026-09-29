Actor Adivi Sesh has spoken about the need for greater awareness around women’s safety and equality, as part of his association with the Hyderabad Police. The actor highlighted the importance of using public platforms to encourage conversations around safety and creating more inclusive spaces, including workplaces.

Adivi Sesh joins Hyderabad Police initiative to raise awareness around women’s safety

Speaking about the issue, Adivi said that women’s safety continues to require attention despite growing conversations around it. He also stressed that people with influence can play a role in creating awareness.

“Women’s safety is a big thing and it is still a matter of concern in today’s day and age. People who are in positions of power and influence need to be much more vocal and speak up about women’s safety. If we have a platform, we should use it to create awareness and encourage people to speak up and act,” he said.

Adivi Sesh on equality in workplaces

The actor also spoke about how workplace culture is shaped by everyday interactions. According to Adivi, creating an inclusive environment is not limited to formal policies and also depends on how people are treated during regular professional interactions.

“An inclusive workplace is built in the smallest everyday moments. Who gets heard in a meeting, who gets interrupted, whose idea gets credit, who is considered for an opportunity and who gets invited into the important conversations, these things may seem small individually, but together they define the culture of a workplace,” he said.

Adivi further emphasised the role of men in supporting women at work, particularly those who hold positions of influence. He said that supporting equality should involve active participation rather than simply expressing support.

“It is not enough to say that we support equality. We have to mentor women, support their growth, make sure they are part of important conversations and create opportunities for them to lead. And when we hear sexist remarks or see exclusion happening around us, we have to be willing to speak up.”

Through his association with the Hyderabad Police, Adivi is encouraging conversations around women’s safety and workplace equality. His comments focus on the role individuals can play in creating environments where women feel respected, heard and supported in both professional and everyday spaces.

Also Read: Adivi Sesh remembers young fan Keerthi through memoir thumb-sucking: “Knowing Keerthi changed the way I look at courage”

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