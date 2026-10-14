The much-loved Drishyam The Conclusion continues to remain steady at the box office. The Ajay Devgn-starrer crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark on Sunday, October 11, and is now expected to cross the Rs. 375 crore mark at the very least, with an outside chance of entering the coveted Rs. 400 crore club. The film has remained strong even on weekdays. As a result, its distributors, Panorama Studios, have asked cinemas to ensure that the thriller gets sufficient shows in its third week.

Drishyam The Conclusion show-sharing row: Panorama Studios’ Week 3 show demands put exhibitors in a fix as Nayyi Navelli, Prahaar, Jailer 2 gear up for release

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The distributors have asked single-screen cinemas to allot at least 3 shows to Drishyam The Conclusion from October 16. In two-screen theatres, they have sought 5 shows, while in three-screen cinemas, they have asked for 6 shows, including 1 morning show. In four-screen multiplexes, their request is for 7 shows, including 1 morning show, and in five-screen multiplexes, they have asked for 8 shows, including 1 morning show. In six-screen cinemas, they have sought 10 shows, while for theatres with seven screens or more, their demand is for 15 shows.”

The source continued, “Their request has put exhibitors in a dilemma, as several films are lined up for release this week, including Nayyi Navelli, Prahaar, Street Fighter, Jailer 2, Ranabaali, etc. All these films have the potential to attract audiences, including the last two, which will also release in Hindi. As a result, cinemas are trying to negotiate with the distributors of various films and arrive at a consensus.”

It is for this reason that advance bookings for the upcoming week are yet to open at several cinemas. When asked when the issue is likely to be resolved, the source replied, “It's difficult to say, going by recent experiences. The matter might be resolved by Wednesday morning or evening, or it could even extend to Thursday, just a day before the new releases arrive in cinemas.”

An industry insider commented, “Drishyam The Conclusion still has a lot of gas left in the tank and can continue to attract audiences despite the competition. The makers have also asked exhibitors to sell tickets at regular prices, which should further entice moviegoers.”

Also Read: Mohanlal reviews Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam The Conclusion; Star Studios thanks him

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