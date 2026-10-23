Aamir Khan has shared a fresh update on the much-awaited sequel to 3 Idiots. The actor confirmed that director Rajkumar Hirani is currently working on the script and is expected to narrate the final version to him in the coming weeks.

Aamir Khan says, ‘Rajkumar Hirani will narrate 3 Idiots sequel’s final script in the coming weeks’

Aamir shared the update while attending the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), where he received the Screen Icon Award. Before speaking about the project, the actor checked with Hirani about whether he could reveal the latest development.

“Well, I’m not allowed to say a lot. I think I can say this much, that yes, Raju is working on the script. In fact, hopefully once I’m back in the next couple of weeks, he’s going to narrate the final version to me. So, fingers crossed,” Aamir said.

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Aamir Khan confirms 3 Idiots 2 remains in the writing stage

Aamir’s latest comments indicate that the sequel is still being developed and has not yet reached the shooting stage. While the actor expects to hear the final version of the screenplay soon, there is currently no official announcement regarding the film’s shooting schedule or release date.

The sequel was first discussed in April this year, with Aamir subsequently sharing more details about Hirani’s work on the project. In an interview with Amar Ujala, Aamir had said, “Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful.”

The actor had also indicated that the screenplay required further work but expressed confidence in its central idea. “It’s unusual, with the same humour as the first film, and follows the characters 10 years later,” he had added.

Aamir Khan excited to return as Phunsukh Wangdu

The actor has also previously expressed excitement about returning to the world of 3 Idiots and reprising his role as Phunsukh Wangdu, better known as Rancho.

Calling the sequel a “beautiful story”, Aamir credited Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi with developing the idea. He had said that he was looking forward to revisiting the character and seeing how the story evolves a decade after the events of the original film.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani.

No release date announced yet

Despite the latest update from Aamir, 3 Idiots 2 does not have an official release date or confirmed shooting schedule at present. Reports earlier this year had speculated that production could begin around April 2027 after Aamir completes his other commitments, but there has been no official confirmation of those plans.

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